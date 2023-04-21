Home>>
Chinese FM to visit Philippines
(Xinhua) 16:15, April 21, 2023
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, at the invitation of Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, will visit the Philippines from April 21 to 23, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
