China to advance high-standard opening-up with more proactive efforts: FM

Xinhua) 15:54, April 21, 2023

SHANGHAI, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China will advance high-standard opening-up with more proactive efforts and will invest more resources in global development cooperation, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday.

Qin made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World in Shanghai.

Qin said China's modernization has made advances in the course of opening-up, and is bound to embrace a brighter future through opening-up. In hosting the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and the China International Import Expo, China will deepen convergence of interests with the world, he added.

"We will invest more resources in global development cooperation, and do our utmost to help relieve the debt burdens of developing countries," said Qin.

China will endeavor to save international financial and currency circulation from the plight of speculation, manipulation, sanction and pressuring, and help it return to its fundamental purpose of serving the real economy and promoting modernization, Qin added.

