China to further expand opening up: premier

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China will further expand opening up this year in alignment with high-standard international trade rules, and will open its door wider to the world with a better business environment and services, Premier Li Qiang said Monday.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of China's reform and opening up, which has not only developed China but also influenced the world, Li told a press conference.

The premier said China has remained a favored destination for global investment, given that foreign direct investment in the Chinese mainland, in actual use, reached a record high of more than 189 billion U.S. dollars in 2022.

Opening up is a basic state policy of China, and no matter how the external situation evolves, China will stick to pursuing this policy, Li said.

Li highlighted that the annual China International Import Expo, which is a major step for China to open its market to the world and share development opportunities, has been held for five consecutive years despite the pandemic. Last year, more than 2,800 enterprises from 127 countries and regions participated in the expo.

This well proves that an open and big Chinese market provides big opportunities for companies from around the world, the premier said.

China welcomes investors from all over the world, Li said.

