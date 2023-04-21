China, Asian counterparts to launch cultural heritage alliance

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- An alliance for the conservation of Asian cultural heritage will be formally established at a cultural heritage conservation conference for Asian countries, scheduled from April 24 to 26 in the historic Chinese city of Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, according to the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA).

So far, 21 Asian countries have confirmed their attendance at the event, along with three major international organizations in the field of cultural heritage, one being the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, the NCHA said at a press conference on Thursday.

During the three-day conference, an Asian cultural heritage protection fund will be officially launched, and a Silk Road archaeological cooperation research center will be inaugurated.

The conference is co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the NCHA and the Shaanxi Provincial People's Government.

