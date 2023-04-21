"U.S. research" on China's e-commerce platforms unprofessional, irresponsible: MOC

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China is gravely concerned about allegations concerning the country's e-commerce platforms made in a so-called research report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC), the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday.

Without an investigation or verification, the report repeatedly used uncertain expressions such as "may," "likely" and "appear to be," and criticized Chinese e-commerce platforms by quoting unilateral statements made by U.S. companies that have neither authority nor legal force, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said in response to media inquiries.

"Such an action is neither professional nor responsible," Shu told a press conference.

The USCC is a commission created by the United States Congress.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to data security and intellectual property protection, and it has been constantly improving its the legislative system, enhancing the effectiveness of its law enforcement, guiding the industry to be self-disciplined, and resolutely punishing illegal activities in accordance with the law, Shu said.

She said that China is ready to strengthen cooperation with all parties to create a level playing field for global companies.

She added that officials from China's MOC and the U.S. Department of Commerce met in Beijing recently to exchange views on China-U.S. economic and trade ties, and discuss strengthening communication and cooperation between the two government agencies.

