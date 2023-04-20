China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

Xinhua) 16:47, April 20, 2023

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3.65 percent Thursday, unchanged from the previous month.

The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 4.3 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.

China lowered the one-year rate by 5 basis points to 3.65 percent in August 2022. The over-five-year rate was also slashed last year.

The monthly data is a pricing reference rate for banks and is based on rates of the central bank's open market operations, especially the medium-term lending facility rate.

