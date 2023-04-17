China EximBank extends 300 bln yuan of loans to manufacturing sector in Q1

Xinhua) 08:37, April 17, 2023

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank) said it has issued 300 billion yuan (43.73 billion U.S. dollars) of loans to the country's manufacturing industry during the first quarter of this year.

By the end of March, the bank's outstanding loans to the manufacturing sector came in at nearly 1.9 trillion yuan, including 1.62 trillion yuan of medium and long-term loans.

During the first quarter, the bank supported the upgrading and transformation of key enterprises, and beefed up credit support to foreign trade companies and small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises.

The China Eximbank is a state-funded and state-owned policy bank supporting China's foreign trade, investment, and international economic cooperation.

