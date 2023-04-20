America being destroyed by domestic hate: CNN

Xinhua) 16:24, April 20, 2023

NEW YORK, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The United States is under attack from hate and extremism, CNN reported on Tuesday, quoting the recent annual report on the state of Black America by the U.S. National Urban League.

"The explosive growth" of far-right and domestic extremism poses a threat to "our communities, our families, and our nation," the report said.

The report also outlines areas where the organization believes inequities exist, including employment, education, health, housing, criminal justice and civic participation.

