Record 69 pct hold negative view of U.S. economy: survey

Xinhua) 13:51, April 20, 2023

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Nearly seven in 10 adults viewed the current and future state of the U.S. economy as negative due to the country's ongoing inflation, a recent CNBC All-America Economic Survey found.

The survey, which reviews perceptions of the economy and economic indicators every quarter, found that 69 percent of respondents choosing the negative option marked the highest level recorded in the poll's 17-year history, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said their wages are falling behind the level of inflation, and two-thirds also said they believe the country is going to experience a recession or is already in one, said the report.

The survey also found that 62 percent said they disapprove of how President Joe Biden is handling the economy, an increase from the 57 percent who criticized Biden's performance in this aspect in CNBC's last survey, the report added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)