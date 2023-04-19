Home>>
Spring economy: A window on Chinese economy's vitality and resilience
(People's Daily App) 15:34, April 19, 2023
Everything comes back to life in spring. Attracted by the beautiful natural scenery and warm weather, many Chinese people spend their weekends and leisure time outdoors and taste seasonal food in spring.
The phenomenon of rising economic spending caused by Chinese people's consumption of products and activities related to spring is dubbed the spring economy.
