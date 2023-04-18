G7 foreign ministers eye closer ties with developing countries

Xinhua) 13:10, April 18, 2023

KARUIZAWA, Japan, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) continued talks on Monday for a second day in Japan's central resort town of Karuizawa, highlighting the need to strengthen ties with developing countries.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told the gathering that with developing countries facing a variety of issues, the G7 intends to work together with them to tackle these issues.

Hayashi and his G7 counterparts arrived in Karuizawa on Sunday afternoon for a three-day meeting, where people held banners like Objection to G7.

The G7 summit will be held in the Japanese city of Hiroshima in May.

