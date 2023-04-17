Beijing sees number of registered enterprises top 2 mln

Xinhua) 08:39, April 17, 2023

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The number of enterprises registered in the city of Beijing has surpassed 2 million, data released by Beijing's market regulation administration shows.

The city newly registered 68,000 enterprises in the first three months of this year, marking a yearly increase of 21 percent, according to the administration.

