Home>>
Beijing sees number of registered enterprises top 2 mln
(Xinhua) 08:39, April 17, 2023
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The number of enterprises registered in the city of Beijing has surpassed 2 million, data released by Beijing's market regulation administration shows.
The city newly registered 68,000 enterprises in the first three months of this year, marking a yearly increase of 21 percent, according to the administration.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Enterprises in central China city ramp up production for overseas orders
- Zhejiang’s delegations of enterprises win both new orders and new friends
- Why foreign enterprises double down on investment in China
- Enterprise's overseas orders continue to grow in northwest China
- China's top 500 enterprises see rapid profit growth in 2021
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.