Chinese defense minister meets Thai navy chief

Xinhua) 12:26, April 15, 2023

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu met with Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy, in Beijing on Friday.

As an important part of China-Thailand relations, the relations between the militaries of the two countries have been developing well, Li said.

Noting the solid foundation and huge potential of the cooperation between the navies of the two countries, Li said the Chinese side is willing to enhance the cooperation level with the Thai side, making greater contributions to safeguarding global and regional peace and stability.

Thanking the Chinese side for its support to the development of the Thai navy, Choengchai Chomchoengpaet said the Thai navy is willing to continue with the mutual support and deepen its cooperation with the Chinese navy.

