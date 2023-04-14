Home>>
Plane taxis over road in Chengdu
(People's Daily App) 15:22, April 14, 2023
Low-flying planes are common but have you ever seen planes crossing the road? With a design that places taxiways above the road, such spectacle can be seen at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.
