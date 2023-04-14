Plane taxis over road in Chengdu

(People's Daily App) 15:22, April 14, 2023

Low-flying planes are common but have you ever seen planes crossing the road? With a design that places taxiways above the road, such spectacle can be seen at the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.

