China launches ecological environment satellite monitoring system

Xinhua) 14:30, April 12, 2023

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China has launched its ecological environment satellite monitoring system, according to the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST).

The system is also a satellite constellation of gross ecosystem product (GEP), which refers to the total value contributed by the ecosystem to human welfare and sustainable economic and social development.

The ecological environment satellite monitoring system provides a variety of spatial basic data such as ecological classification, water conservation, atmospheric monitoring and carbon sink monitoring, to meet the demand for remote sensing data.

The CAST under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) is the developer of the ecological environment satellite monitoring system. The academy has gradually established a sky-air-land integrated ecological database, built a data-driven artificial intelligence computing center, and constructed a system of whole-area ecological real-time monitoring, accurate analysis, evaluation and trading.

The CASC has developed a series of satellites for resource and ecological monitoring to serve China's ecological construction.

