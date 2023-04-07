China takes countermeasures against Hudson Institute, Reagan library

Xinhua) 13:14, April 07, 2023

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to take countermeasures against the Hudson Institute, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and the relevant people in charge of these organizations, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

