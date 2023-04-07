Track-laying of railway linking Tianjin, Beijing's Daxing airport completed
This aerial photo taken on June 25, 2019 shows the terminal building of the Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
SHIJIAZHUANG, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The track-laying work of a new railway linking north China's Tianjin Municipality with Beijing was completed on Thursday, which is expected to boost the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
The railway, with a total length of over 100 km, connects the Tianjin west railway station with the Beijing Daxing International Airport, said China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd., adding that the railway will be operational this year.
This is the fourth high-speed railway linking Beijing and Tianjin. The railway covers a section of a railway line connecting Tianjin and Baoding City in Hebei, and a part of an intercity railway that links Beijing with the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei. The length of the newly-built section of the railway is about 47 km, with a designed speed of 250 km per hour.
The completion of the railway will optimize the railway network layout in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and facilitate the integrated development of transportation in the region, the company said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese-built Belgrade-Novi Sad railway celebrates 1st anniversary
- The road forward
- Laos launches online ticketing service for China-Laos Railway with new App
- Railway services give rural residents in Daliang Mountains key to prosperity
- Chinese-built Ethiopia-Djibouti railway wins acclaim for boosting integration on 5th anniversary
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.