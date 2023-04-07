China's Tianjin port sees robust trade growth in Jan-Feb

TIANJIN, April 6 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin port saw strong foreign trade growth in the first two months of this year, after the country optimized its COVID-19 control measures.

The port's foreign trade grew 19.1 percent year on year to 309.26 billion yuan (about 44.99 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-February period, ranking first among China's top 10 ports, local customs data shows.

Its trade with countries along the Belt and Road totaled 107.22 billion yuan, up 38.8 percent year on year, according to Tianjin Customs. Trade with other Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership members rose 20.3 percent to total 101.16 billion yuan.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union, the United States, Australia and the Republic of Korea were the port's top five trading partners during the period.

