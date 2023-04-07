Home>>
Scenery of Three Gorges Dam in C China
(Xinhua) 08:36, April 07, 2023
This aerial photo taken on April 6, 2023 shows a view of the Three Gorges Dam in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on April 6, 2023 shows ships sailing in the upstream waters of the Three Gorges Dam in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
This aerial panorama photo taken on April 6, 2023 shows ships sailing in the upstream waters of the Three Gorges Dam in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)
