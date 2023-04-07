Scenery of Three Gorges Dam in C China

Xinhua) 08:36, April 07, 2023

This aerial photo taken on April 6, 2023 shows a view of the Three Gorges Dam in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 6, 2023 shows ships sailing in the upstream waters of the Three Gorges Dam in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

This aerial panorama photo taken on April 6, 2023 shows ships sailing in the upstream waters of the Three Gorges Dam in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

