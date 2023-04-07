Chinese FM meets Saudi Arabian, Iranian counterparts, witnesses resumption of Saudi Arabia-Iran diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 08:30, April 07, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Beijing, capital of China, April 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beijing on Thursday, and witnessed the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The two foreign ministers, Faisal and Amir-Abdollahian, are in Beijing for a meeting. After the meeting, Qin witnessed the signing of a joint statement between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The two countries announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Qin said that, with the joint efforts of China, Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Saudi Arabia-Iran Talks in Beijing last month achieved significant results. Since then, the two sides have conducted sound high-level interactions and fully demonstrated their constructive attitude and sincerity, which China greatly appreciates. China supports the two sides in continuously taking new steps toward easing relations, he added.

The improvement of Saudi Arabia-Iran relations provides a stronger guarantee for maintaining regional peace and stability, sets an important example for countries in the world to resolve conflicts through dialogue and consultation, and provides wonderful practice for advocating the Global Security Initiative, as well as for building a community with a shared future for humanity, according to Qin.

Qin stressed that China firmly supports regional countries in upholding strategic independence, strengthening solidarity and coordination, shaking off external interference, and truly holding the future and destiny of the Middle East in their own hands.

"We will continue to do our best to play the role of mediator with good will and reliability, provide the necessary support for both sides, and contribute to security and stability in the Middle East," Qin said.

Faisal and Amir-Abdollahian expressed their appreciation for China's commitment to living up to its responsibility as a major country and its support for the successful holding of the talks in Beijing, and thanked China for once again providing strong support for the important meeting between the two sides.

The two foreign ministers said they will promote the implementation of the Beijing agreement, continuously improve bilateral relations and work together to safeguard regional peace, security and stability.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beijing, capital of China, April 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beijing, capital of China, April 6, 2023. The two foreign ministers, Faisal and Amir-Abdollahian, are in Beijing for a meeting. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beijing, capital of China, April 6, 2023. The two foreign ministers, Faisal and Amir-Abdollahian, are in Beijing for a meeting. After the meeting, Qin witnessed the signing of a joint statement between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The two countries announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)