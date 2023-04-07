China's services trade expands in first two months
People visit the Shougang Park during the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)
BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China's services trade value continued to expand in the first two months of 2023, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Thursday.
The total trade value stood at about 969.6 billion yuan (about 141 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-February period, rising 1.7 percent year on year, according to the ministry.
Imports of services climbed 14.7 percent year on year to 557.3 billion yuan in the period, while exports of services totaled over 412.3 billion yuan, down 11.8 percent from a year ago, resulting in a deficit of 144.9 billion yuan.
Trade in knowledge-intensive services reached nearly 406.9 billion yuan in the January-February period, expanding 6.4 percent year on year, the data showed.
Travel services saw notable recovery during the period, with trade in this sector advancing 39.8 percent from a year earlier to over 209.4 billion yuan, according to the ministry.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's services trade up 12.9 pct in 2022
- China's services trade deficit narrows in first 9 months
- China services trade value up 20.4 pct in first eight months
- China's services trade deficit narrows in August
- China's commerce ministry to promote services trade
- Rise in China's knowledge-intensive services trade
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.