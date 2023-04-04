Former Philippine President Gloria Arroyo given 'Friendship Ambassador' award in Beijing

Former Philippine President Gloria Arroyo was presented with the "Friendship Ambassador" award by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) for her contributions to promoting friendly exchanges between China and the Philippines in Beijing on April 3.

Over 70 diplomats, guests and youth representatives from the two countries attended the awarding ceremony.

Lin Songtian (R), the President of CPAFFC, presents the Friendship Ambassador award to Gloria Arroyo (L), the former Philippine President in Beijing on April 3, 2023. (Photo courtesy of CPAFFC)

Lin Songtian, President of CPAFFC, expressed his warm welcome to Arroyo and the Association for Philippines-China Understanding on her China visit and stressed that as friendly neighbors, China and the Philippines pursue win-win cooperation and common development.

"The foundation of China-Philippines relations lies in mutual respect, mutual learning and win-win cooperation," said Lin.

Lin praised Arroyo's contribution to the promotion of friendship between China and the Philippines. He also commended her for the instrumental role she played in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations during her tenure as Philippine President.

Arroyo expressed her gratitude for the award. She said that during her presidency of the Philippines from 2001 to 2010, she attached great importance to the friendly relations between the two countries and visited China 15 times.

Arroyo added that she would really like to see more young people from the Philippines feel the great achievements made by China over the past few decades and understand each other better.

Jaime A. FlorCruz, Philippine ambassador to China, emphasized the great changes he has witnessed in China since its reform and opening-up. He also reaffirmed his commitment to furthering friendship and cooperation between the peoples, especially the youth of the Philippines and China.

"Learning language is important, but it is not enough to understand China and its complexities. You need to experience China, and travel is one way to cure ignorance," FlorCruz said.

The presenting of the "Friendship Ambassador" award highlights the deepening friendship between China and other countries, and is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of those who have worked tirelessly to promote bilateral ties between the two countries.

