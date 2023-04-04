Senior Chinese diplomat meets former Philippine president

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, former president of the Philippines and senior deputy speaker of the House, in Beijing, capital of China, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met Monday with Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, former President of the Philippines and Senior Deputy Speaker of the House.

Noting China attaches great importance to China-Philippine relations, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said the two sides should stay committed to properly handling differences through communication and dialogue.

China and the Philippines should not allow maritime issues to impede the overall development of bilateral relations or allow a third party to undermine China-Philippine friendly relations, still less should the two sides allow the Cold War mentality to return and harm regional peace and stability, Wang added.

Chinese-style modernization makes us full of expectations, and building a community with a shared future for mankind is the right path for the world, said Arroyo, adding she would continue to make efforts to promote the sound development of Philippine-China relations.

