NATO mulls multi-year support program for Ukraine: Stoltenberg

Xinhua) 14:38, April 04, 2023

KIEV, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the alliance will discuss a multi-year support program for Ukraine, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

The program will be on the agenda of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers on April 4-5, Stoltenberg said.

"I expect that the ministers will agree to start work on the development of a multi-year program for Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a press conference in Brussels, Belgium.

Along with providing support for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, the program is important for the long-term perspective of the development of relations between Ukraine and NATO, said Stoltenberg.

At their meeting, the foreign ministers of NATO countries will also discuss ways to strengthen the support for Ukraine's Armed Forces and ensure their transition to NATO standards, he added.

On April 4, the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission will be held within the framework of the NATO foreign ministers summit.

