China actively accelerates building of computation network

Xinhua) 13:15, April 04, 2023

This photo shows the Artificial Intelligence Special Exhibition Zone of the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China has been actively promoting the building of a computation network, an official with the Ministry of Science and Technology said Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, an official with the ministry Chen Jiachang said that the ministry has always attached great importance to the development of digital technology and made systematic arrangements in the fields of basic technology, new technology application and digital security, among others.

The ministry hopes to provide strong support for digitalization across the country, Chen added.

In the development of intelligent technology, the ministry has set up a special office for the planning and promotion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and launched new-generation major AI projects.

To cope with potential risks and problems in AI development, the ministry formulated and released principles and ethics of the new-generation AI governance in order to promote the advancement of science and technology for the benefit of humanity, Chen said.

He also acknowledged the improvements in ensuring network security.

