Iranian president to visit Saudi Arabia

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks at a press conference in Tehran, Iran, on Aug. 29, 2022. (Iranian Presidential Website/Handout via Xinhua)

TEHRAN, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accepted an invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia for a visit to Saudi capital of Riyadh, Iran's first vice president Mohammad Mokhber confirmed Monday.

Mokhber made the remarks when asked to respond to the Saudi King's invitation to Raisi of visiting Riyadh, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

The move followed the China-brokered talks in Beijing in early March, during which Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud delivers his closing remarks at the G20 summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 22, 2020. (G20 Saudi Arabia/Handout via Xinhua)

On March 19, Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, tweeted that the Saudi king had written the Iranian president an invitation letter to visit Riyadh.

Commenting on Iran's ties with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states in the region, Mokhber said the improvement of relations with regional countries has been among the major strategies pursued by the Raisi administration since the president took office.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric.

