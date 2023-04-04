President urges Arab artists to boost cultural exchanges

09:33, April 04, 2023 By XU WEI ( Chinadaily.com.cn

President Xi Jinping has welcomed more artists from Arab states to visit China, saying that he hopes they can use their creations to promote cultural exchanges between China and the Arab world and help more Arab people learn about China.

In his reply to a letter from over 50 well-known Arab artists, who have visited China to promote art, Xi encouraged them to further work with the Chinese people to jointly write a new chapter of mutual learning and exchanges between the two civilizations in the new era.

In his letter, which was published on Monday, the president pointed out that cultures can connect hearts and art can serve as a means of communication in the world.

The exchanges and mutual appreciation between the civilizations of China and the Arab world have spanned over 1,000 years, from the establishment of the ancient Silk Road to the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, writing stories of mutual learning and exchanges in history, Xi said.

He added that the China-Arab States Summit held in December adopted a decision to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era, and relations between China and Arab states are now standing at a new historic starting point.

In their letter to Xi, the artists shared their takeaways from their trips to China and expressed hope that they can help promote people-to-people exchanges between the Chinese and Arab people.

They said they had marveled at China's beautiful landscapes and rich natural and cultural heritage during their trips, adding that the hospitable, friendly, courageous and hardworking Chinese people had left an indelible impression on their minds.

The visits were a window of opportunity for them to know and understand China better, they said, adding that they are willing to become the ambassadors for cultural exchanges and friendship between the two civilizations.

The artists expressed hope that with President Xi's support, cultural and artistic exchanges between China and the Arab world will be more colorful, dialogue between the two civilizations more active and friendship between them more solid.

Over 100 artists from 22 Arab states have taken part in what is known as "Silk Road Artists' Rendezvous" trips to China, and they have so far contributed 487 paintings, sculptures and ceramic works.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)