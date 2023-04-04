First two volumes of Xi Jinping's selected works published

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The first two volumes of a new book series of selected works of Xi Jinping have been published by the People's Publishing House, according to an official statement issued Monday.

Compiled by the Party Literature Editing Committee under the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the new books will be distributed across the country starting from Monday.

Since the Party's 18th National Congress, Chinese Communists, with Comrade Xi Jinping as their chief representative, have established Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

As the core of the Party Central Committee and the Party as a whole, Xi is the principal founder of the Thought, which represents a new breakthrough in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of our times.

The statement says that the publication of the books is a major event in the political life of the Party and the country, and is of immense and far-reaching significance.

The first two volumes consist of 146 items from important works by Xi from November 2012 to October 2022, including speeches, instructions and directives, some of which are being made public for the first time.

The books are an authoritative resource for the whole Party and the entire nation to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, says the statement.

The publication of the first two volumes will further deepen the study and implementation of the Thought, thus better guiding officials and the general public to strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts, according to the statement.

