China donates 16 ambulances, medical equipment to Cambodia
(Xinhua) 10:35, March 29, 2023
PHNOM PENH, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday provided 16 ambulances and medical equipment to Cambodia.
Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian handed over the donation to Cambodian Health Minister Mam Bunheng at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Phnom Penh, said a MoH press release.
Bunheng expressed his thanks to the government and people of China for their assistance.
"These ambulances and medical equipment will contribute further to strengthening the capacity of our health facilities to respond to the need for more quality, effective and safe health care services," he said.
Wang said the ambulances and medical equipment would contribute to providing better health care services to Cambodian patients.
