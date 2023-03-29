Chinese FM holds talks with Malaysian counterpart

Xinhua) 08:37, March 29, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang holds talks with Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Zambry Abd Kadir in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Zambry Abd Kadir in Beijing on Tuesday.

Qin said that China and Malaysia, both as developing countries and important emerging economies in Asia and progressive forces on the international stage, should further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, consolidate friendship, work together to cope with risks and challenges, and contribute more to global and regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

Qin called on both sides to speed up key projects and explore more cooperation in areas such as new-energy vehicles, digital economy, semiconductors and agriculture.

Zambry Abd Kadir said Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's upcoming official visit to China will bring the two countries' friendship to a higher level.

The Malaysian foreign minister said Malaysia is willing to work with China to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability and foster a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

