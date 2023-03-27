China CITIC Bank net profit up 11.61 pct in 2022

Xinhua) 13:30, March 27, 2023

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China CITIC Bank, one of China's joint-stock commercial banks, reported net profit growth of 11.61 percent in 2022.

The bank raked in 62.1 billion yuan (about 9.1 billion U.S. dollars) in net profit attributable to shareholders in the period, according to its annual report.

At the end of last year, the bank's non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.27 percent, down 0.12 percentage points from a year earlier.

The bank has announced plans to issue credit of between 350 billion and 400 billion yuan this year, offering support to companies engaged in green development, infrastructure projects and other fields.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)