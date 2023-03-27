U.S. Senate Republican leader finishes physical therapy after concussion

Xinhua) 11:40, March 27, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who suffered a concussion after a fall earlier this month, finished inpatient physical therapy on Saturday.

McConnell said in a statement released on Saturday evening that he will follow the advice of his physical therapists and spend the next few days working from home.

"I'm in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff," the senior U.S. senator from Kentucky wrote. "I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon."

McConnell, 81, tripped at a dinner event in early March and was later admitted to the hospital for treatment of a concussion.

He also suffered a minor rib fracture as a result of the fall, for which he was also treated.

