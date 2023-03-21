U.S. dollar dips as traders weigh banking turmoil

Xinhua) 10:49, March 21, 2023

NEW YORK, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Monday as traders cautiously weighed Swiss banking giant UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.42 percent to 103.2828.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.0723 U.S. dollars from 1.0682 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was up to 1.2280 U.S. dollars from 1.2197 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 131.32 Japanese yen, lower than 131.67 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was up to 0.9283 Swiss francs from 0.9252 Swiss francs, and it fell to 1.3660 Canadian dollars from 1.3719 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar decreased to 10.3652 Swedish Kronor from 10.4809 Swedish Kronor.

Traders also awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that will kick off on Tuesday.

