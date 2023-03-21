India operates 17 scheduled airlines through 148 airports

Xinhua) 10:39, March 21, 2023

NEW DELHI, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Indian government Monday said it has 17 scheduled airlines operating through 148 operational airports.

The information was given by V K Singh, junior federal minister of civil aviation in the upper house of the Indian parliament (locally called Rajya Sabha).

The minister further said the number of aircraft endorsed by the country's civil aviation watchdog -- the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on the Air Operator Certificate is 718.

"Presently, there are 148 operational airports in the country, which includes 137 airports, two water aerodromes and nine heliports," the minister said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)