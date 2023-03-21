China to boost rural consumption of green building materials

Xinhua) 08:33, March 21, 2023

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China will launch a promotion campaign to boost purchases of green building materials in rural areas, according to a recent notice.

The yearlong campaign will see a string of online and offline activities organized in pilot areas to accelerate low-carbon development in the building materials sector, according to the notice jointly unveiled by six government organs, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Green building material producers, e-commerce platforms and shopping malls are encouraged to participate in the activities, the notice said, urging localities to provide subsidies or interest discounts for green building materials as appropriate.

Efforts will go into expanding the variety and elevating the quality of green building materials, promoting modern methods of construction, advocating for green consumption among rural residents, and increasing the application of green building materials in rural construction projects, the notice said.

