Languages

Archive

Monday, March 13, 2023

Home>>

What measures will China take to stimulate consumption?

(China.org.cn) 15:56, March 13, 2023

The Chinese government announces prioritizing the recovery and expansion of consumption this year to increase its contribution to the economy. What policy tools does China plan to implement to achieve that?

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories