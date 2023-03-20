Delegation of foreign consular corps, business communities in HK starts GBA tour

Xinhua) 13:36, March 20, 2023

HONG KONG, March 19 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of foreign consular corps and business communities in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) started a tour of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) on Sunday to seek business and investment opportunities.

The delegation comprises over 100 representatives, including consuls-general and business leaders, who will visit southern Chinese cities of Shenzhen, Dongguan, Guangzhou and Zhuhai from Sunday to Thursday.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the event held here, Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR Liu Guangyuan said since the release of the outline development plan of the GBA four years ago, the GBA has created huge "magnetic field effects".

As the travel between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao is fully resumed, the development of the GBA is on a fast track, he said, adding that the tour was warmly welcomed by consular corps and business communities, showing their interest and confidence in investing in the GBA and seizing opportunities in China.

Liu pointed out that Hong Kong has ushered in a new stage of stability and prosperity, and the principle of "one country" has become more solid and the advantages of "two systems" more prominent.

He said during the process of Hong Kong's integration into the national development, the GBA will add momentum and set a big stage for Hong Kong to achieve greater development.

