Demonstrators call for France's withdrawal from NATO in Paris

PARIS, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of demonstrators called over the weekend for France's withdrawal from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and an immediate halt to arms deliveries to Ukraine.

According to RIA Novosti, the "March for Peace" kicked off near the site of the French Senate. The demonstrators waved banners "Stop the war provoked by the United States and NATO" and "Freedom, Truth, Resistance."

Many French Internet users have posted photos and videos of this march on social media. "Thousands of people are asking for (France's) withdrawal from NATO, the EU, and all the organizations that deprive us of our national sovereignty!" said one of the social media users.

An independent Lebanese geopolitical commentator Sarah Abdallah asked on her social media: "why is Western media ignoring the anti-NATO protests happening today in Paris, France?"

This is the second march organized in 2023 in Paris demanding France to withdraw from NATO, according to a report published by the website Solidarity and Progress.

According to the website, nearly 1,000 people demonstrated on Feb. 26 for the dissolution of NATO.

