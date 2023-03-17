Chinese president to pay state visit to Russia

Xinhua) 15:06, March 17, 2023

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

