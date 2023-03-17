Intelligent mobile CT scanner developed in SW China's Sichuan

A small intelligent mobile computed tomography (CT) scanner has been successfully developed by Chinese researchers in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The CT scanner is 135 centimeters tall and weighs just 260 kg, with its exam table being 88 centimeters in both width and length, according to its developers. The machine is self-shielded, generates a small amount of radiation and boasts low energy consumption.

Photo shows a small intelligent mobile CT scanner developed by the Sichuan Provincial People's Hospital and the research team of medicine and engineering interdisciplinary at the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC) in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Sichuan Provincial People's Hospital)

It has other functions such as a man-machine dialogue system, voice control, route planning, target location, obstacle avoidance, three-dimensional imaging, and intelligent disease diagnosis.

Developed by the Sichuan Provincial People's Hospital and the research team of medicine and engineering interdisciplinary at the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC) in Chengdu, the machine marks a major breakthrough China has made in the area of building such CT scanners independently.

The CT scanner can perform CT scans, medical diagnosis, and treatment beside beds for patients at hospitals and in patients' homes, providing a new model of treatment for critically and severely ill patients.

These include those with cerebral infarction, cerebral hemorrhage and brain injuries, said Xu Ruxiang, the chief expert of the research and development team and a professor at the Sichuan Provincial People's Hospital.

