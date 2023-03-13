Home>>
China's food security well guaranteed: premier
(Xinhua) 11:57, March 13, 2023
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China's food security is well guaranteed on the whole, and China will make sure that the rice bowls of its 1.4 billion people will always be firmly held in their own hands, Premier Li Qiang said Monday.
The annual grain output in China has remained steady at over 650 million tonnes for eight years in a row, Li told a press conference.
He said the country will further increase its grain production capacity by focusing on two key factors -- arable land and seeds.
Encouraging farmers to produce more grains, Li said government policies in support of grain production will only increase, not decrease.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Promoting agricultural modernization for China's food security
- China ensures food security, boosts rural revitalization over past 5 years: report
- China pledges to ensure fertilizer supply, price stability
- Chinese rice contributes to global food security
- How to feed 8 bln people -- a look at global food security in 2023
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.