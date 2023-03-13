Languages

Monday, March 13, 2023

Institutional strength an advantage for China's economic development: premier

(Xinhua) 11:19, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that the notable institutional strength is one of the advantages for China's economic development.

