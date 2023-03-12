Two Sessions Explainer: Takeaways for 2023 two sessions

This year’s Two Sessions are drawing to a close, what are the takeaways?

High-quality development in China's modernization endeavor is one of the topics that captured wide attention.

It is the top priority in building China into a modern socialist country in all respects.

This year, China aims to expand its economy by around 5 percent.

The 5-percent growth target will guide all sectors to focus on improving the quality and efficiency of development.

The nation is committed to achieve higher-quality development that is more efficient, equitable, sustainable, and secure.

Achieving modernization for a country of more than 1.4 billion people will be an unprecedented feat in human history, one of profound global significance in itself.

Chinese modernization provides an important source of inspiration for the world, especially developing countries.

On diplomacy, China has steadily resumed exchanges with foreign countries, and China's diplomacy has pressed the "acceleration button".

As the world is undergoing major changes unseen in a century, China will continue to pursue the independent foreign policy of peace, and will continue to implement the mutually beneficial strategy of opening-up. China will always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has attracted the participation of over three-fourths of countries in the world and 32 international organizations.

Embracing its 10th anniversary in 2023, China will take the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation this year as an opportunity and work with all parties for more fruitful outcomes from the Belt and Road cooperation.

A new leadership of State institutions and the National Committee of the CPPCC was unveiled during the Two Sessions.

Xi Jinping was unanimously elected president of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the PRC on March 10.

The first session of the 14th National People's Congress on Friday approved a plan on reforming the institutions of the State Council, which is an important step in enhancing the capacity and efficiency of governance.

China's new journey toward modernity, featuring high-quality development, will bring fresh opportunities to both the world's developed countries and developing ones.

