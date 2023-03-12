Migratory birds gather in Poyang Lake area, E China
Black-tailed godwits fly over a white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 10, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds such as white cranes, geese and snipes have gathered in Poyang Lake area in Jiangxi Province to take off and start their journey north. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
White cranes fly over a white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 10, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds such as white cranes, geese and snipes have gathered in Poyang Lake area in Jiangxi Province to take off and start their journey north. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
White cranes roost at a white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 10, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds such as white cranes, geese and snipes have gathered in Poyang Lake area in Jiangxi Province to take off and start their journey north. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Photos
