Migratory birds gather in Poyang Lake area, E China

Xinhua) 09:58, March 12, 2023

Black-tailed godwits fly over a white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 10, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds such as white cranes, geese and snipes have gathered in Poyang Lake area in Jiangxi Province to take off and start their journey north. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

White cranes fly over a white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 10, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds such as white cranes, geese and snipes have gathered in Poyang Lake area in Jiangxi Province to take off and start their journey north. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

White cranes roost at a white crane conservation area by the Poyang Lake in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 10, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds such as white cranes, geese and snipes have gathered in Poyang Lake area in Jiangxi Province to take off and start their journey north. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

