We Are China

Procurator-general of China's Supreme People's Procuratorate pledges allegiance to Constitution

Xinhua) 12:52, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Ying Yong, China's newly elected procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, pledged allegiance to China's Constitution on Saturday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)