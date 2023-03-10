S. Korea's Korean Air to increase flights on China routes

Xinhua) 16:01, March 10, 2023

SEOUL, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Korean Air, South Korea's flag carrier, said on Friday that it will increase its flights on China routes from March 17.

Flights between South Korea and China will rise from 13 times per week to 84 times per week by the end of March and 99 times per week in May.

The airline's weekly flight frequency on China routes will reach 38 percent of 2019 levels in March and April, and 43 percent in May and June.

Through the increased flights, the airline will offer more convenient schedules between Incheon and Gimpo airports in South Korea and major cities in China, such as Beijing and Shanghai, the Korean Air said.

It noted that the airline will undergo preliminary inspections of its business branches and airport services in China to ensure safe operations and customer convenience in preparation for the expected surge in passenger demand.

