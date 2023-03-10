U.S. Senate Republican leader being treated for concussion

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell "is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment," said his communications director.

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is being treated for a concussion, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

McConnell, 81, tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital, his communications director David Popp said in a statement.

"He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment," Popp added.

McConnell, from Kentucky, was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and is now serving his seventh term as U.S. senator.

