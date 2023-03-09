Adidas counts heavily on Chinese market: CEO

Xinhua) 10:49, March 09, 2023

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China plays a very important role in adidas' global strategy, said Bjorn Gulden, the German sportswear manufacturer's chief executive officer (CEO), at the company's annual press conference here on Wednesday.

"Chinese consumers are very important for us," Gulden told Xinhua.

He said that Chinese consumers have high demands on the brand, and that Adidas is committed to meet such demands with more products and with faster speed.

According to Gulden, China is adidas' fastest growing and most profitable market. Gulden, who took over as CEO on Jan. 1 this year, said he has high expectations about China.

Gulden said that as German brands in general are welcome among Chinese consumers, he expected of more success of Adidas in China.

In 2022, adidas' currency-neutral revenues grew by 1 percent year-on-year at 22.5 billion euros (23.8 billion U.S. dollars). Its operating profit decreased year-on-year to 669 million euros. (1 euro=1.06 U.S. dollar)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)