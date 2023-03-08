Fluorescent functional materials used in cancer treatment

Xinhua) 15:06, March 08, 2023

LANZHOU, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have explored a new cancer-treating strategy that uses fluorescent functional materials, according to Lanzhou University Second Hospital.

Researchers from Lanzhou University Second Hospital and Nanchang Hangkong University jointly carried out the study, which proposes a new, cost-effective and efficient therapy for cancer.

The rapid development of advanced optical technologies, such as cancer diagnosis and treatment, fluorescent sensors and bio-imaging, requires abundant highly efficient fluorescent materials, said Liu Tao, researcher with Lanzhou University Second Hospital.

The study team designed and synthesized a series of cyanostyrene-based aggregation-induced emission luminogens (AIEgens) by coupling different electronic donors and fluorescent quenching groups.

The researchers also demonstrated the excellent performance of AIEgens in fluorescence sensing, organelle imaging, and photodynamic therapy.

This study provides a new approach for developing more sensitive, stable and adjustable fluorescent materials. It will contribute to the organelle targeted imaging and photodynamic therapy of cancer cells, said Liu.

The study results have been published in the Chemical Engineering Journal.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)