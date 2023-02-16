Chinese scientists discover mechanism affecting progression of pancreatic cancer

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have discovered a long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) mechanism that affects the progression of pancreatic cancer, providing new perspectives for basic pancreatic cancer research.

Pancreatic cancer has high mortality and short overall survival rates, ranking sixth in mortality rate related to malignant tumors, according to the latest data from the National Cancer Center.

Researchers from the First Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University undertook the transcriptomic identification of tumor tissues in long-term and short-term patients.

Differentially expressed lncRNAs between long-term and short-term patients were screened in the course of the study. The lncRNA lnc-FSD2-31:1 was found to be significantly increased in long-term patients.

Researchers extracted tumor-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) from cancer tissues in combination with the analysis of relevant intracellular signaling pathways. When co-culturing CAFs with tumor cells, they found that the high expression of lnc-FSD2-31: 1 in tumor cells can effectively inhibit the activation of CAFs.

Further statistical analysis and molecular biology experiments showed that lnc-FSD2-31:1 could inhibit the progression of pancreatic cancer. The researchers published their findings in the journal Advanced Science.

